Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has found herself facing a fresh wave of backlash after referencing the murder of her mom while taking part in a viral TikTok trend.

The 34-year-old appeared in a video posted on Saturday (March 21) by influencer Natalie Reynolds, where the pair joined in with the 'We listen and we don't judge' trend - which sees people share awkward confessions in a playful way.

But viewers were left stunned when Gypsy-Rose - who is trying to build a career as an artist and content creator - used the trend to make a comment about the killing of her mother, Clauddine ‘Dee Dee’ Blanchard.

Standing beside Reynolds, Gypsy-Rose said: “We listen and we don’t judge: I went to prison for eight and a half years because I ... [makes a choking sound] ... my own mom."

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Reynolds appeared shocked, but Gypsy-Rose quickly responded: “Hey, we listen and we don’t judge.”

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard pictured with her mom, Dee Dee, as a child (Investigation Discovery)

A lot of people online were not impressed.

Under the clip, some commenters made it clear they felt the moment had crossed a line, with one writing: "Nothing funny about this at all."

Another added: "That wasn't cute nor funny," while someone else simply questioned: "Why would you post this?”

The clip has reignited debate around Gypsy-Rose's online presence, especially given the disturbing case that made her world-famous.





Gypsy-Rose was sentenced in 2016 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for conspiring with her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn to kill Dee Dee in 2015.

Godejohn was later found guilty of first-degree murder and in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus an additional 25 years for armed criminal action.

Her case drew international attention after it emerged that Dee Dee had allegedly subjected Gypsy-Rose to years of abuse connected to Munchausen by proxy - a condition in which a caregiver fabricates or causes illness in another person.

Since being released on parole in December 2023, Gypsy-Rose - who has since become a mother herself - has been open about trying to move forward.

When her parole ended in June 2025, she said: “I've taken accountability and now, I take back my life. When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices. I served my time.

"That was my accountability and I've carried it for years. I don't owe the past anything more."

She also wrote: “This is freedom. And I'm moving forward with clarity, peace, and self-forgiveness. The Justice system has decided. The case is closed. This is justice for Dee Dee, as well as myself, who the system failed all my life.

"Justice was served and so was my time."

Gypsy-Rose served eight years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for conspiring to murder her mom (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

In a statement issued to UNILAD, Gypsy-Rose said: "The video was supposed to reflect accountability and growth. I was in no way joking about my crime.

"The intentions behind it was to showcase my continued acceptance of my past with the acknowledgment that I am not perfect. Both Natalie and I started the video on a very serious note and then later on in the video we ended the trend with more humorous comments about various other topics.

"I am deeply saddened that the video was so deeply misunderstood and I apologize to anyone who took offense."

She continued: "I don’t normally express things so bluntly, and I think that the video came off as a little too abrasive that it completely missed the mark on what our intentions were for what viewers would take from the video.

"Again, this video was solely about accountability and growth as individuals that we are not our past mistakes and continue to push forward with positivity."