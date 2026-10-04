Stephen King takes brutal swipe at Donald Trump as trade war spat escalates
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Stephen King takes brutal swipe at Donald Trump as trade war spat escalates

The horror author has a long history of clashing with the president, dating back to 2017

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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