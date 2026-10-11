Trump takes brutal swipe at Zelenskyy after he calls for Ukraine to get a 'new president' following diesel deal spat
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Trump takes brutal swipe at Zelenskyy after he calls for Ukraine to get a 'new president' following diesel deal spat

It comes after the Ukrainian president described Trump's recent deal with Putin as 'absolutely terrible'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin, US News, Ukraine

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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