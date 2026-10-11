Donald Trump has said 'it's time for Ukraine to get a new president' as he hit out at Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Fuel prices have soared across the US due to the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, leading to the president making a deal with Vladimir Putin to buy Russian diesel.

“I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, announcing the deal.

He added: “Diesel prices for Americans and, indeed, the world, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST! Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my greatest priority.”

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Zelenskyy hit out at the deal, telling Axios that 'back room deals' with Putin would give Russia more of an advantage on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian president went on to describe the deal as 'absolutely terrible' and 'not fair and not honest'.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hit out at the deal (Volodymyr Tarasov/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Trump has since hit back at Zelenskyy's comments as he spoke to press outside of the White House on Saturday (October 10).

The POTUS claimed Zelenskyy 'wants to make problems for the world' by attacking Russian refineries.

"He'd better damn well stop," Trump added, before continuing: "I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does."

Ukraine has been under martial law since Russia's invasion in 2022, meaning elections are suspended.

Russia and Ukraine have intensified their strikes on each other's energy infrastructure in recent months, which in turn has impacted energy markets.

"We said, 'you can do whatever you want to Russia, don't hit the refineries', because that's a world problem that's caused," Trump added.

"He could have made many deals and for some reason, he never does."

Trump and Putin pictured in Anchorage, Alaska in August 2025 (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev praised Trump following the conclusion of the fuel deal, describing the president's intervention as 'iconic and historic'.

The recent announcement means US sanctions have been suspended on Russian diesel exports until 7 April, which Zelenskyy believes will allow Moscow to restock on military equipment with the extra funds to continue the war.

“Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia,” the Ukrainian president said on social media on Saturday.

“Last night confirmed once again that in Russia, they take any easing of pressure to mean they can keep fighting, to mean they can keep dropping bombs on cities. Different signals are needed."