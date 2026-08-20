Def Leppard star Vivian Campbell vows not to slow down as he reveals his cancer has returned after transplant
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Def Leppard star Vivian Campbell vows not to slow down as he reveals his cancer has returned after transplant

The 63 year old rocker underwent a stem cell transplant to combat the disease last year, but unfortunately it has not been successful

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Cancer, Music

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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