Def Leppard star Vivian Campbell vows not to slow down as he reveals his cancer has returned after transplant

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell has revealed that his cancer has returned after a donor stem cell transplant failed to eradicate the disease.

The 63-year-old Northern Irish musician—who was first diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013—opened up about his ongoing health battle during an interview on El Salvador's Radio YSKL FM, sharing a candid update on his recent treatments.

After previously reaching remission, Campbell explained that a rapid worsening of the condition in late 2023 forced him to undergo a critical medical procedure.

"There's only been one time that I felt it was gonna kill me," Campbell said. "In the winter of 2023, I got really scared about what was happening and the pace at which it was happening.

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"And I realized at that point that I had to do a donor transplant. It was my only hope to survive. And that's what I did. I did that in January of '25.

"Unfortunately, it didn't stick. So the cancer has returned. And I'm continuing treatments to manage it."

Vivian shared an update on his health in a recent interview (JUAN PABLO PINO/AFP via Getty Images)

'Life Is for the Living'

Campbell indicated that he will likely have to undergo another transplant with a different donor in the coming years, but emphasized that his diagnosis will not stop him from touring or doing what he loves.

"In the meantime, I'm certainly not slowing down," Campbell said. "I'm doing as much with my life as possible, not just with Def Leppard and with Last In Line. I'm also rally driving, 'cause I always wanted to do that... As a child, I thought, 'If I don't play guitar for a living, I'm gonna be a race car driver.' So, I'm very, very, very fortunate and blessed that I get to do both."

The veteran musician also shared words of encouragement for others facing serious medical diagnoses, urging patients not to let fear take over.

"Life is for the living," he added. "And I encourage everyone to look after their own health. And if you are unfortunate enough to get a cancer diagnosis to overcome the fear. Fear is inevitable when you're first told those words. But once you get over that, you gotta realize just how to manage it and how to deal with it as best as possible, and just don't give in."

Campbell joined Def Leppard in 1992 following stints with Dio and Whitesnake. The band is set to continue their upcoming tour dates later this year.



