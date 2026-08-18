Perez Hilton's family shares fresh update in plea for visitors to return to Hilton's gossip site
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Perez Hilton's family shares fresh update in plea for visitors to return to Hilton's gossip site

Hilton's sister recently recalled the moment her 'nightmare became a reality'

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Featured Image Credit: Perez Hilton/YouTube

Topics: Celebrity, US News

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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