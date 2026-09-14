Turning Point USA issue statement as Charlie Kirk statue vandalized just days after erection

Turning Point USA have issued a statement after a statue of Charlie Kirk was found with red spray-paint.

The 8ft statue was unveiled at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona on September 10, one year after the public assassination of the right-wing political activist, while he was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

As well as the statue, a poster was also vandalized.

Now, the Turning Point USA have said they 'are working with law enforcement' to find out who was behind the vandalization.

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In the full statement, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the conservative youth organization wrote: “We will restore the statue and replace the signs, but we are also reviewing the footage of the incident and are working with law enforcement to identify who did this and hold them accountable.

"But vandalism like this is not funny, it’s diabolical," the statement continued.

The incident happened in the middle of the night because evil never sleeps. Beyond spray painting on the neck and face, they made the intentional decision to cross out the name of Jesus on a nearby sign."

Concluding with a quote, the organization penned: "'If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first,' John 15:18."

The poster, which has also had red paint sprayed over it, had a picture of Kirk, along with the quote: "May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior."

Kirk's wife, Erika, has also commented, as she shared the Turning Point USA X post to her page, saying 'spray paint will spread her husband's legacy further'.

"Charlie once said we should be building two statues for every statue that they tear down. His instinct was always to build, not to destroy," she penned.

"They thought a bullet would silence my husband’s voice but it only made it louder. They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it will only spread it further. Every attempt to tear down what Charlie built makes us root deeper and work even harder.

"And if you think crossing out the name of Jesus Christ will silence Christians, history has already proved you wrong. We know what it costs to stand firm for Christ and we will stand anyway. God will not be mocked," the mother of two continued.

Erika Kirk also commented on the statue's vandalization (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Erika then concluded the post by saying they will 'put Charlie Kirk's name right back where it belongs, clean up the mess, restore Charlie's statue, and keep building'.

"We will never give up and never surrender," she wrote.

On Thursday, September 10, which marked one year since Kirk, 31, was shot and killed, Erika shared a photo of their wedding day to her Instagram, alongside the caption: "…until Heaven."

President Donald Trump also spoke about Kirk on the one-year anniversary of his death during the Republican National Committee’s Midterm Convention in Dallas on Wednesday night.

“And in Charlie’s honor, I just want to say: We love you, Charlie,” he said, as Erika clapped from the crowd.



