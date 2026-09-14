Turning Point USA issue statement as Charlie Kirk statue vandalized just days after erection
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Turning Point USA issue statement as Charlie Kirk statue vandalized just days after erection

Turning Point USA say they are 'working with law enforcement to identify who did this'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Topics: Charlie Kirk, Politics, Arizona, Erika Kirk

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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