Team GB athlete Keely Hodgkinson banned from wearing black catsuit at Olympics reveals why she wore it

Keely Hodgkinson — who will not be allowed to wear her black catsuit at the next Olympics — explained why she decided to wear the much-talked about attire.

The Team GB athlete wowed her fans at the Athlos competition in London last week after she wore a black catsuit designed by Nike.

The skintight fit featured an open back, with Hodgkinson explaining that the unique design made training in hot conditions a lot more manageable.

According to the Olympian, style was a big thing when it came to the outfit choice.

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She told press: "The style was a big thing. I wanted it to be comfortable but also to feel a little bit sexy. The back is open. It makes it cool. I am not hot at all in it. It's like I am wearing nothing."

Hodgkinson also said after her victory in London last week: "I'm honoured they let me put this on show. I was a little nervous, walking out. The shades helped me just block out the noise, but it was really fun and it's something I'll remember forever.

The Olympian explained why she wore the unique outfit (Kate Green/Athlos/Getty Images)

"Honestly this has been like a year in the making with all the adjustments and fittings. It was a really fun process with the Nike innovation team. I think it's a mixture of fashion, speed and science all coming together, for maybe the future of athletics potentially.

"It was a real honour for them to choose me to put this out first. We weren't sure when we were going to wear it, but in hindsight an all-women's event, which is all about the glitz and glamour and putting eyes on women, a bit of a moment was the perfect way to finish the season. So it's really exciting."

After the iconic attire was revealed, it was questioned by fans whether Hodgkinson could wear the catsuit for the LA 2028 Olympics.

However, the Olympic gold medalist suggested she wouldn't be able to wear the unique outfit.

"We might know some things that people don't!" she added to press.

Keely Hodgkinson previously suggested she wouldn't be permitted to wear the outfit at the Olympics (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"It was a test out there. This is not something we haven't seen before. Like Cathy Freeman and some other athletes from a while ago did something like this, and this is the updated new version, with the new technology."

Well, it has since been confirmed that Hodgkinson will be banned from wearing the outfit at the next Olympics due to Team GB's partnership with Adidas.

The sporting giant and rival of Nike has been the official sportswear partner and kit supplier of Team GB since the 1982 Olympics.

Athletes representing Team GB do have some wiggle room when it comes to technical items such as running spikes, which have less strict rules.