Team GB athlete Keely Hodgkinson banned from wearing black catsuit at Olympics reveals why she wore it
Home>News>Sport

Team GB athlete Keely Hodgkinson banned from wearing black catsuit at Olympics reveals why she wore it

Keely Hodgkinson explained that 'style was a big thing' with the attire

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Topics: Nike, Sport, Olympics

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: