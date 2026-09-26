Keely Hodgkinson's black catsuit won't be allowed at 2028 Olympics but futuristic design could change athletics
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Keely Hodgkinson's black catsuit won't be allowed at 2028 Olympics but futuristic design could change athletics

The speed suit 'empowered Hodgkinson to lock in and pursue her dreams'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Topics: Nike, Olympics, Sport

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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