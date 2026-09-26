Team GB athlete Keeley Hodgkinson may not be permitted to wear her all-black catsuit to the Olympics - but not all is lost.

Hodgkinson became the talk of the town at the Athlos competition in London last Friday (September 18), in which she sported the all-black Nike catsuit as she sprinted to the 800m finish line.

Despite looking incredibly stylish in the outfit which was pulled over her head and covered most of her body, the 24-year-old will have to give it a miss at Los Angeles in 2028. But it's not because of the style. In fact, it's because Team GB has a partnership with Adidas.

“Honestly this has been like a year in the making with all the adjustments and fittings," she said after winning the race. "It was a really fun process with the Nike innovation team. I think it's a mixture of fashion, speed and science all coming together, for maybe the future of athletics potentially.”

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As the athlete took home the win for the 800m at Athos, the all-women's events launched by Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, the middle-distance runner said she was 'really honoured they let me put this on show'.

Hodgkinson won the 800 metres at the Athlos competition in London (Photo by Kate Green/Athlos/Getty Images)

"I was a little nervous, walking out. The shades helped me just block out the noise, but it was really fun and it's something I'll remember forever," she continued.

"It was a real honour for them to choose me to put this out first," the athlete continued.

But, the outfit wasn't just about the fashion. In fact, it was more about the science, and it may have propelled her to victory, as she beat 2nd place athlete, Audrey Werro by 0.2 seconds in the 800m final.

For Hodgkinson, a non negotiable was an opening for her iconic ponytail.

“The science was like technically with the air drag you're slower with your hair out, but I was like, 'that's a non-negotiable. My hair is staying out'. I'm very much 'look good, feel good' [and that] mental and physical balance,” she added.

As per Nike, Hodgkinson's speed suit 'combines athlete insight, sport-science research, and advanced product creation to equip her for one of the most grueling events in all of track and field,' and is 'designed to deliver the greatest aerodynamic benefit while offering a couture-level, handcrafted fit for maximum mobility and optimal comfort.'

They say that the 'thoughtful details' such as her ponytail opening and 'Nike Vision Airelon Force E sunglasses' empower the athlete to 'lock in and pursue her dreams'.

So, maybe we could see more athletes in this type of attire in the future. It wouldn't be the first time...

Hodgkinson drew inspiration from Cathy Freeman (Photo by Ross Land/Getty Images)

Which athletes have worn outfits similar to Keeley Hodgkinson's speed suit?

Famously, Australian athlete Cathy Freeman wore a similar outfit when she won the women's 400m at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, before Hodgkinson was even born.

"I have seen the race and photos. It was really cool to draw inspiration from the past and make it your own as well. The style was a big thing for me," Hodgkinson added.

Freeman's suit, was called the swift suit, as the sporting company wanted to design an outfit that would help athletes run faster, with the help of apparel designer Eddy Harber, along with aerodynamics expert Len Brownlie.

"Ultimately, I simply enjoyed the way it made me feel when I ran, even though I had a reservation about the way it made me look," she told the Sydney Morning Herald.















