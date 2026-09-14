US airman details terrifying moment aircraft was shot down over Iran and how he survived

A US Airman has spoken out following a near-death experience in Iran says the fact he survived is a 'modern-day miracle'.

In April this year, a plane carrying a two-man crew with the mission call sign DUDE 44 was shot down by Iran.

The jet crashed over a mountainous area of the country, which is currently at war with America, and the two airmen – who have only been identified as 'Alpha' and 'Bravo' – were separated.

According to CBS News, the F-15e Strike Eagle, which is worth an eye-watering $30,000,000, was shot down by a shoulder-fired missile.

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Speaking to the news outlet, Bravo compared the moment their aircraft was hit as being like 'getting hit by a freight train'.

He and his crew mate were forced to eject from the jet afterwards. Alpha was rescued first, but Bravo was behind enemy lines for two days before being found.

Air Force colonel 'Bravo' has opened up about the terrifying ordeal (60 Minutes/YouTube)

He had broken his back, an arm and a shoulder after hitting the ground at such high speed. His parachute has been shot at after ejecting from the F-15e, causing him to hit the ground at an estimated 70-100 mph.

"At one point when I looked up and saw no parachute, that was the most terrifying thing I've ever seen," he told 60 Minutes interviewer Norah O'Donnell of the moment he realized his parachute was damaged.

"So I paused, right then, and I prayed, 'Lord, your will be done. But if I'm getting through this, I need help.'"

Despite the extent of his injuries, Bravo was able to hide before eventually being rescued. He knew that the Iranians were looking for him.

The pilots were in a $30,000,000 F-15e Strike Eagle when they were shot down (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

"I believe that it's a testament to God's provision in my life to bring me through that moment in a way that didn't prevent injuries, but prevented any catastrophic injuries that would have affected my ability to survive," he said.

Bravo continued: "I had injuries, but we all train to adapt and overcome the things that we're faced with. I moved as quickly as I could, despite the injuries, away from the place that I landed."

Bravo had reportedly landed around five miles away form Alpha.

Describing his hiding place, he shared: "In the heart of Iran, where we were, there are high desert valleys, but also amazing craggly cliffs. And so I find myself in one of those valleys with cliffs on either side."

Miraculously Bravo managed to hike and climb up 7,000-foot ridgeline to find sanctuary.

Alpha and Bravo had been tasked with carrying out a strike on industrial facilities related to Iran's drone and missile program on the night of April 2, located near a mountainous area south of the city of Isfahan.

Alpha, the pilot of the jet, declined to conduct an interview with CBS News because of security concerns, but did issue a statement the news outlet.

"I am still in awe of the professionalism and tactical prowess of the Combat Search and Rescue specialists and the Joint Force who executed the rescue missions of me and DUDE 44 Bravo, both those in theater and behind the scenes," the pilot said in a statement.

"Words cannot capture how thankful my family and I are and how proud I am to serve alongside each and every one of them."