US airman details terrifying moment aircraft was shot down over Iran and how he survived
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US airman details terrifying moment aircraft was shot down over Iran and how he survived

The US Air Force colonel recalled what 'the most terrifying thing he'd ever seen' was during the horrific ordeal

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: 60 Minutes/YouTube

Topics: Iran, US News, Military

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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