15-year-old boy who survived 62 hours lost at sea tells rescuers two family members died
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15-year-old boy who survived 62 hours lost at sea tells rescuers two family members died

Derek Parker Aghnaanga had been fishing near St. Lawrence with his brother and cousin on September 4

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: ABC News

Topics: US News, Alaska

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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