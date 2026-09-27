Owner of Massachusetts lesbian bar speaks out after COVID-era mask policy sparks online fury
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Owner of Massachusetts lesbian bar speaks out after COVID-era mask policy sparks online fury

Owner Jackie Matellian has been living in her car while fighting to keep the venue afloat

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Last Ditch Bar and Arts Venue

Topics: Massachusetts, LGBTQ, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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