One of the world's most dangerous cartel bosses, known as 'El Mayo', has been sentenced to life in prison after trafficking millions of kilograms of deadly drugs into the US.

US District Judge Brian Cogan sentenced Ismael Zambada Garcia to life in prison on Monday (July 20) without the possibility of parole, after branding him the co-founder of one of the 'world's most violent criminal organizations'.

'El Mayo' worked alongside 'El Chapo', whose real name is Joaquín Guzmán Loera, to traffic 1.5 million kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine to the US and beyond.

It was reported that 'El Mayo' employed countless hitmen, who assaulted, tortured, and murdered anyone who stood in the duo's way, and also paid millions to bribe the Mexican government.

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US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Joseph Nocella Jr., said in a statement: "Ismael Zambada Garcia spent nearly four decades poisoning American communities to make billions of dollars in profit and ordering the murders of anyone who stood in his way. Today, that chapter closes for good."

After entering a guilty plea in August 2025, the 76-year-old apologized to 'everyone who has suffered or been affected' by his actions.

The drug lord was spared the death penalty after pleading guilty to his crimes. (US State Department)

But life imprisonment was never in doubt.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said: "It would be difficult to overstate the magnitude of the defendant's crimes and scale of the corruption, violence, and other harm he spread throughout Mexico, the United States, and the world."

Alongside his gruelling sentence, Garcia also landed a $15 billion forfeiture.

He worked together with his co-founder 'El Chapo' to run the Cartel. (Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Prosecutors further warned: "The defendant is the co-founder of one of the world's most violent criminal organizations, and for decades directed its operations, including its violence.

"Many members of the Cartel remain loyal to the defendant, including one of the defendant's sons, who remains a key leader of the defendant's faction of the Cartel in the defendant's absence."

Prior to his life sentence, Garcia was found guilty of 85 violations of the law.

But in search of a more lenient prison sentence, El Mayo's defence team claimed that by pleading guilty, the criminal 'helped protect the safety of potential witnesses who will not need to be disclosed or called to testify', and also spared the system of funding a trial.

He was ultimately spared the death penalty as a result.