New Amelia Earhart search set to launch after mysterious object spotted deep in the Pacific
Home>News>World News

New Amelia Earhart search set to launch after mysterious object spotted deep in the Pacific

The mystery surrounding Amelia Earhart's disappearance spans almost nine decades – and questions could be answered very soon

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Topics: News, World News, History, Travel

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

X

@niamhshackleton

Choose your content: