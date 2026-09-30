Douglas Stilgoe, better known online as 'Nemo the Mormon,' says being excommunicated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints forced him to reconsider who he was without the institution that had shaped his life.

Speaking in LADbible’s new documentary Faith on Trial, Stilgoe describes his membership council as the consequence of years of publicly challenging the church and says he believes he was ultimately punished for holding its leadership to account.

"In reality, I was put on trial for speaking truth to power, for trying to call corrupt leaders to account and seeking clarity on important issues," Stilgoe says in the film.

Stilgoe, a third-generation member of the church, had built an online following of nearly 50k subscribers on YouTube by publicly questioning its teachings and leadership, including on finances, LGBTQ+ issues and safeguarding.

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In 2023, he successfully campaigned for compulsory DBS background checks for UK members of the LDS church working with children following disturbing allegations of sexual abuse.

'Clear and deliberate public opposition'

He appeared on LADbible's Honesty Box in August 2024 before giving an interview to the BBC. But just four days after the BBC interview was released, he received a letter from the church accusing him of 'clear and deliberate public opposition' to the church, its doctrine and its leaders.

He was subsequently summoned to a membership council in September 2024, where he was accused of apostasy and repeatedly acting in opposition to the church.

Stilgoe says he prepared an approximately 8,500-word defence but did not learn the specific conduct being considered apostasy until about 90 minutes before the hearing.

The film follows Nemo over two years (LADbible Originals)

His membership was later withdrawn, a process commonly referred to as excommunication, and his appeal was unsuccessful.

The church's decision letter said the action was not because Stilgoe had raised concerns or disagreed with its leaders. Instead, it said the decision followed his 'persistent efforts to persuade others to your point of view in opposition to the Church and its leaders.' Stilgoe disputes that characterization. He says he believes the Honesty Box appearance and subsequent BBC interview may have been the church's 'final straw.'

"I think something about LADbible or the BBC was the final straw for them - and then a letter turns up," he admits.

The film follows Stilgoe over two years as he confronts his impending council hearing and examines what remains of his identity after being excommunicated.

'I wouldn't be with my wife in heaven'

Despite losing his membership, Stilgoe says his connection to Mormonism has not simply disappeared.

He was married to his wife in a Mormon temple, where couples can be sealed together as part of the church's teachings about eternal families. Before his membership council, Stilgoe said excommunication could mean he would not be with his wife in heaven.

Douglas Stilgoe, better known online as "Nemo the Mormon," is a third-generation member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LADbible Originals)

"I could be excommunicated from the church, which means that my membership would be withdrawn and I wouldn't be with my wife in heaven. I would be separated from my family for eternity as well, so I would be cast off for apostasy," he says.

Now, Stilgoe says the experience has also given him an unexpected opportunity to examine his identity independently of the institution.

"Maybe that's one of the gifts of excommunication that I've been given: an opportunity to examine who I am without the church. And I like what I found."

Despite being excommunicated, he admitted he may never stop considering himself Mormon because of the role the faith played in his upbringing and identity, but confessed that now, 'Mormonism is lost to me'.

The Mormon Church was invited to comment on the allegations, but wished to review LADbible's documentary in full prior to considering a response.

Nemo the Mormon: Faith on Trial airs on LADbible Stories YouTube at 4pm on 30 September.