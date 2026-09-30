Cabin crew member reveals the truth behind the 'secret language' passengers think airline staff use on board
Home>News>Travel

Cabin crew member reveals the truth behind the 'secret language' passengers think airline staff use on board

A cabin crew member explains why hand signs like ‘cappuccino’ and ‘sandwich’ have nothing to do with BSL

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Supplied

Topics: Travel

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Choose your content: