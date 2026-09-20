Trump ruthlessly mocked by the Danish despite huge Greenland deal
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Trump ruthlessly mocked by the Danish despite huge Greenland deal

Danish officials and commentators say the new security pact barely moves the needle from 1951

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Greenland

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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