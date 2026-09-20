Fans are 'fighting the urge' to drive to Salem after seeing new Dunkin' Donuts merch

Dunkin fans are 'fighting the urge' to book a trip to Salem after getting a glimpse of the coffee chain's latest Halloween merchandise.

Halloween might still be a few weeks away, but some Dunkin' fans are already planning their spooky-season pilgrimage.

The coffee chain's Salem, Massachusetts location has once again become a talking point among Halloween lovers, with new 'Salem Runs on Dunkin' merchandise appearing online - and, unsurprisingly, people are very tempted to make the trip.

"Fighting the urge to drive to a Dunkin’ Donuts in Salem , MA. I need the cauldron and tumbler cups," one wrote on X.

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As another added: "The Salem x Dunkin merch has arrived, and I’m sending out to anyone who is looking!"

A third wrote: "I am the biggest Dunkin fan in the world but alas I will live in Salem eventually and be able to get these whenever."

The limited-edition items seemingly appear to include a black canvas tote featuring the Salem-themed slogan, as well as a matching tumbler, pin set, cup sleeve and baseball cap. Current resale listings describe the items as Salem, Massachusetts exclusives for Halloween 2026, with some already appearing on sites including Poshmark and eBay.

But fans looking to get their hands on the merch shouldn't expect to pick it up for cents, with some items already being resold for a pretty hefty price tag.

One tote is currently listed for $39.99 on eBay, while a tumbler is being resold for $70 and a three-piece pin set for $50.

And if you're wondering why people might be willing to travel several hours for a Dunkin' tote bag, there's actually a bit more to it.

Salem is essentially the home of Halloween.

It's not the first time Dunkin has collaborated with Salem. (Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Massachusetts city is famous for its witch-trial history and goes all-out every October, with its annual Haunted Happenings celebrations attracting huge crowds.

One recent report from a Salem local warned that some October days can see more than 100,000 visitors, with tourists advised to avoid driving unless they've already arranged parking.

And it's not the first time Dunkin has leaned heavily into the city's spooky reputation.

Last year, the Dunkin' at 152 Washington Street was transformed as part of the brand's Halloween campaign surrounding its mischievous spider-donut character, Spidey D. Dunkin.

So while a trip to Salem for a coffee accessory might sound slightly excessive to some, for Halloween fanatics, this could be the perfect excuse to embrace the spooky season...even if it is a little early.