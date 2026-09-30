Former Trump supporter Ann Coulter reveals devastating prediction for 'bloodbath' in midterm elections

Ann Coulter has warned that the Republicans could face a bloodbath in November's midterms, predicting the party is headed for an electoral wipeout.

The 64-year-old conservative commentator, who was once a prominent supporter of Donald Trump but has since flipped her position, made the prediction on her Unsafe podcast as Republicans face mounting pressure over the war in Iran, gas prices and Trump's approval ratings.

"Republicans are about to be completely wiped out in the midterms, this is going to be a bloodbath like we haven't seen before," Coulter said.

Her comments come as Democrats look incresingly competitive in a number of races that could determine control of Congress.

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Anne Coulter was previously a big cheerleader for Donald Trump. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Coulter pointed to Trump's handling of the war in Iran as a major reason for the political trouble facing Republicans.

She argued that the conflict had strengthened Iran rather than weakened it, saying: "We have replaced the leadership, the mullahs running Iran with either the equivalent or worse mullahs.

"We've made Iran way stronger. Turns out they don't even need a nuke. They can just shut down the Strait of Hormuz."

Trump has maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and under American control.

Coulter said the blame had unfairly fallen at the door of Vice President JD Vance (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Coulter also leaped to the defence ot Vice President JD Vance, arguing that he has been unfairly blamed for a conflict she believes he opposed.

"Of course, everyone's blaming the one person who opposed the war in the administration, JD Vance. We might wanna go back and look at who were the biggest cheerleaders for this war," she said.

Coulter argued that the president had been repeatedly cautioned about the potential fallout of closing the strait but chose to proceed regardless.

According to a Wall Street Journal report published in March, Trump was made aware of the risks during briefings with senior officials. However, he reportedly believed either that Tehran would back down or that the U.S. military would be able to manage any disruption to shipping routes.

She added: “A lot of people were unaware of the scale of U.S. financial support for Israel, and that has become a significant campaign issue in states such as Michigan, as well as a focus of attention on AIPAC and its political donations.

"This has been damaging across the board, for the Republican Party, for Trump, for Israel, and for American Jews.”

Republicans currently hold 53 Senate seats compared with 47 held by Democrats. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The warning comes as Trump faces weak polling on foreign affairs. A recent CNN/SSRS poll found that 29 percent of US adults approved of his handling of foreign affairs, while 71 percent disapproved.

The closure of the critical waterway has sent the cost of living soaring and Trump’s approval rating plummeting to a record-low 32 percent.

How many seats to Democrats need to control Congress?

Republicans currently hold 53 Senate seats to the Democrats' 47, while the House is divided 219-214 in the GOP's favor.

Democrats need 51 Senate seats for a majority and 218 House seats to control the lower chamber.

Current projections cited in the source material put Democrats at around 230 House seats compared with 200 for Republicans, while several Senate contests have become closely watched battlegrounds, including races in North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Iowa.