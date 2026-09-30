Former Trump supporter Ann Coulter reveals devastating prediction for 'bloodbath' in midterm elections
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Former Trump supporter Ann Coulter reveals devastating prediction for 'bloodbath' in midterm elections

Coulter was previously a huge Trump supporter, blaming the Iran war for Trump's declining popularity

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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