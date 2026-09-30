What happens next after Christa Pike's execution was halted just one hour before it was to take place
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What happens next after Christa Pike's execution was halted just one hour before it was to take place

The convicted killer was due to be executed at 11am EDT on September 30 before legal intervention, so what does this mean?

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Inside Edition

Topics: US News, Crime

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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