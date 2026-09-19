Woman who eats 5,000 calories a day reveals why she removed fruit and vegetables from her diet
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Woman who eats 5,000 calories a day reveals why she removed fruit and vegetables from her diet

Rachel Ashby ditched fruit and veg seven years ago, and claims her body hasn't looked back since

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@carnivore.fitness

Topics: Mental Health, Health, Food and Drink

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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