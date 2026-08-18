'World's fittest teenager', 16, eats 3,500 calories a day to keep up her strength
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'World's fittest teenager', 16, eats 3,500 calories a day to keep up her strength

Keira McManus recently broke a world record when she won the CrossFit games for a third consecutive year

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Topics: Fitness, Health, UK News

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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