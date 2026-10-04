Experts reveal new weight-loss trick as diet drinks work as well as water, major trial finds
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Experts reveal new weight-loss trick as diet drinks work as well as water, major trial finds

You may not have to ditch the diet fizzy drinks after all

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images

Topics: Weight loss, Health, Food and Drink

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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