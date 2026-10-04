Trump announces new 'Super Intelligence Force' as members in charge detailed
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Trump announces new 'Super Intelligence Force' as members in charge detailed

The president made the announcement in a lengthy Truth Social post

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Donald Trump, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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