Trump announces new 'Super Intelligence Force' as members in charge detailed

President Trump has revealed who will work alongside him in the Super Intelligence Force - a government task force focused on AI.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account on October 4, revealing that Jay Clayton, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, would be in charge.

"Following the Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence, where the World's most important Technology Companies came together, and confirmed their responsibilities to the American People, I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF)," the President wrote on Truth Social.

"The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans."

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Jay Clayton will lead the 'Super Intelligence Force' (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump further explained that The Super Intelligence Force 'will coordinate the Federal Government's engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, Religious Organizations, Critical Infrastructure Providers, and Super Intelligence Companies.'

As well as Clayton, Andrew Ferguson, Chief Technology Officer, Emil Michael, Director of the Office of Personnel Management, Scott Kupor, will also be involved. They will report to Trump, and Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, the president announced in his social media post.

Last month, Trump announced he would be 'hiring' for the role. On Truth Social, he penned: "Only High I.Q. individuals need apply!"

On Tuesday, leaders of the country's top AI firms met at the White House and Trump later told reporters that he 'has somebody that's extraordinary.'

Mark Zuckerberg, Jensen Huang and Dario Amodei were all in attendance at the meeting.



