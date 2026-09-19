New York woman feared she’d be ‘buried alive’ on her birthday after 8ft hole opened in her back garden
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New York woman feared she’d be ‘buried alive’ on her birthday after 8ft hole opened in her back garden

Neighbors who'd never met her before raced over the second they heard her screams

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: New York, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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