Fire crews in Ohio and California have turned their attention to the Thanksgiving table, with safety messages aimed at anyone preparing the turkey.

The concern is deep-frying, with FOX26 reporting that firefighters in Fresno, California, want to share safety tips with anyone planning to cook their turkey that way.

More people are turning to deep-frying for their turkey, but the National Fire Protection Association says deep fryer fires cause an average of five deaths and 60 injuries each year, along with more than $15 million in property damage.

The dangers were on show in South Bloomfield, Ohio, where firefighters staged a Thanksgiving safety demonstration to illustrate how deep-frying a frozen turkey can produce a massive fireball.

Advert

Officials there urged holiday cooks to make sure their birds are completely thawed and dry before frying, never to use a fryer indoors and never to leave one unattended.

Underwriters Laboratories, regarded as one of the nation's leading safety consulting firms, has declined to give any turkey fryer its safety certification, pointing to a rise in fires and burn injuries tied to their use.





Why are turkey fryers considered a fire risk?

Turkey fryers are considered a serious injury and fire risk for several reasons, and the first comes the moment the bird goes in.

When the turkey is lowered into the hot oil, some can spill from the fryer onto the burner and spark a fire.

The units can also tip over easily, sending hot oil over anyone standing nearby.

Most turkey fryers also lack an automatic thermostat control, which means the oil can overheat to the point of combustion and cause a fire.

Because the fryer, its lid and its handles all get extremely hot, burns are another risk, and a turkey that is only partially frozen can trigger a spillover.

Firefighters in Fresno, California, say anyone deep-frying a turkey should fry outdoors, keep the fryer away from homes, garages and decks, and never use water on a grease fire. (Photo by Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

How do you use a turkey fryer safely?

Officials have a few ground rules for anyone who goes ahead regardless.

The fryer should always be set up outdoors, a safe distance from homes, other buildings and anything else that could catch fire, and garages and decks are specifically ruled out as places to use one. It should also never be overfilled with oil.

Children and pets should be kept at a safe distance, and children in particular should not be allowed near the fryer even when it is not in use. Anyone handling the equipment is advised to wear safety goggles to protect their eyes and to use pot holders or oven mitts.

Keeping a fire extinguisher close to the fryer is another must, and it should be one rated for grease fires. If a grease fire does break out, water must never be used to put it out.

Taken together, the guidance from both states comes down to a handful of simple steps.

The turkey should be completely thawed and dry, the fryer should stay outdoors and well away from homes and anything flammable, it should never be left unattended, and a fire extinguisher rated for grease fires should be close by