Alan Osmond has died at the age of 76 after a decades-long battle with multiple-sclerosis, a serious condition with several seemingly innocuous symptoms.

Osmond was first diagnosed with MS in 1987, and had been fighting the condition ever since.

MS is a neurological condition affecting the brain and nervous system.

While there are several treatment options available to help manage the symptoms of MS, there is not currently a cure for it and it affects people for their whole life.

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Osmond had spoken publicly about his diagnosis, as well as how he had drawn some comfort from his faith.

The singer said: "I was on stage and couldn't raise my right hand. I trusted my Heavenly Father. You have to have opposition in life - this was my test."

He added: "I may have MS, but MS does not have me!"

Alan Osmond in 1995 (John Storey/Getty Images)

In a statement after his death on April 20, Osmond's family said: "His positive outlook was an inspiration to many, and he donated much of his time speaking at MS events, encouraging individuals like himself on how to mentally and physically deal with the advancement and treatment of the disease."

Because of the parts of the body that it affects, MS can be highly unpredictable in how it manifests, and different people might have very different experiences with the condition.

This means that some of the symptoms could easily be mistaken for other conditions, and can make diagnosing it difficult.

While MS is a lifelong condition, it is not considered to be a terminal condition and many people who are diagnosed with it go on to live long lives.

However some symptoms could easily be mistaken for something else, with these symptoms being shared by Mayo Clinic.

One such symptoms is a lack of coordination, meaning that someone might have clumsy or awkward movements.

Osmond lived with the condition for decades (John Storey/Getty Images)

Blurry vision is another symptom which could be a sign of MS, though it could also indicate a lot of other conditions.

A third is fatigue, where someone feels consistently very tired despite getting enough rest.

Fatigue could be a symptom of a lot of things, but one of them is MS.

MS can also cause slurred speech as it affects the nervous system so might make it difficult for someone to speak.

Finally, an easily confused symptom is mood changes - this could be a result of a large number of health conditions, including mental health conditions.

MS is a very varied and complicated condition, and while it can't be cured it can be managed with proper treatment and support.

If you are experiencing symptoms you are concerned about you should speak to a doctor.