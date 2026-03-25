Doctor reveals early symptoms of bowel cancer as MAFS star Mel Schilling dies aged 54

A doctor's health warnings outlining the early symptoms of bowel cancer have resurfaced following the death of Married At First Sight host, Mel Schilling.

The TV personality, from Brisbane, died yesterday, just a few weeks after announcing that her bowel cancer had spread.

A statement shared by her husband, Gareth, on Instagram said she had died 'peacefully' and ‘surrounded by love'.

Speaking to Metro, Dr Robin Clark, medical director for Bupa Global and UK, has revealed the most common early symptoms of bowel cancer, and urged those experiencing them to get checked out by their doctor.

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A doctor has revealed the early symptoms of bowel cancer (mel_schilling1/Instagram)

One of the first signs to look out for is blood in the stool. "If you’ve had blood in your poo for no obvious reason, you should see your GP," he said.

"The blood can be bright or dark red on the surface or mixed in with the poo, or you may notice it in the toilet bowl. Occasionally, it can make your poo look black, like tar."

Persistent changes to bowel habits may also be an early sign of cancer. "This includes having to poo more or feeling like you haven’t fully emptied your bowel when you’ve been – your poo may be looser, or you may find it harder to go. If any of these changes last for three weeks or more, you should see your GP."

Additionally, abdominal pain after eating should also be investigated.

"Don’t put it off, as early diagnosis really does save lives," he said.

Other symptoms can include unexplained weight loss and extreme tiredness that has no obvious cause.

Schilling, an Australian-born former psychologist, was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023, after suffering symptoms of constipation and tiredness.

After returning to the UK following MAFS filming, she was sent by her doctor for a scan, which identified a tumor in her bowel.

Schilling suffered months of stomach cramps before a scan revealed she had colon cancer (Photo by Kate Green/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

The tumor was surgically removed, and she was initially given the all-clear. However, things took a turn for the worse when, in February 2024, a routine scan revealed small nodules in her lungs, showing that the cancer had spread.

She underwent sixteen rounds of chemotherapy, all while filming the hit dating show, but sadly, her condition did not subside.

Early detection is crucial for increasing the chances of survival, experts have said.

According to Guts UK, 90 percent of cases are extremely treatable when caught early.

Sadly, in Schilling's case, key symptoms were overlooked by doctors since she didn't present one of the main symptoms - blood in the stool.

Instead, she endured months of painstaking stomach cramps, though doctors consistently put these down to constipation.

In 2023, she told Australian broadcaster ABC: "I was filming in Australia, I developed severe stomach cramps on set, I put it down to all the travel I'd been doing and the upset it caused to my system.

"I saw my GP in Sydney, and he put it down to constipation, gave me some laxatives, and sent me on my way.

"Fortunately, I knew something still wasn't right, so I booked in for a scan when I returned to the UK."

Fellow MAFS experts lead tributes to the 'wonderful' Mel Schilling

Since the news of her passing, tributes have been flooding in for the reality star. Here are just some of the emotional tributes to Mel.

E4

Channel 4's affiliate that airs MAFS said in a statement: "All of us at Channel 4 are incredibly saddened by the news of Mel’s death. Our thoughts and condolences are, first and foremost, with her family and loved ones.

"We’re privileged to be the channel that is home to Mel’s work, which was at the heart of Married at First Sight’s phenomenal success, both in the UK and Australia. It reflected so much about her – her fierce advocacy for other women, her passion for healthy relationships and her mission to unite people in love.

"Just as importantly, we’d like to pay tribute to Mel as a person. For many who work for Channel 4, Mel was not just a colleague but a friend, someone who radiated joy, warmth and optimism, who energised every room she walked into with humour and positivity.

"Everyone who knew her will miss all this about her and much more. We share in the sorrow that we’re sure many viewers will now feel at this terrible loss."

Married At First Sight

The official MAFS Instagram page paid a touching tribute to Mel, who worked as a relationship coach on the reality show since 2016, penning on behalf of Michael Healy, Nine’s Executive Director - Entertainment, Streaming & Broadcasting: "All of us at Nine are deeply saddened by the loss of Mel Schilling.

"Mel was a wonderful colleague and friend. She had a gift for connecting with people and helping them navigate life’s challenges. For years, she guided us through the complexities of the human heart with wisdom, honesty, and kindness.

"Mel was a big part of our family, and she will be greatly missed. Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with her husband Gareth, their daughter Maddie and her entire family during this incredibly difficult time."

Charlene Douglas

Charlene, a fellow MAFS expert, posted an emotional tribute to her friend on Instagram, writing: "I’m both devastated and heartbroken to hear of the passing of my MAFS queen and friend Mel.

"I had the pleasure of spending time with Mel in her last days and will forever treasure the laughter, the memories and love we had for each other.

"Mel’s love for life, jokes and of course dancing will forever stay in my heart. What I wouldn’t give to be dancing to Beyoncé with you right now. Sleep in perfect peace Mel. Love you."

Paul C Brunson

Another fellow MAFS expert, Brunson shared an emotional monologue on Instagram for Mel, saying: "Mel was tough. A straight talker. Strong in every sense. But when she spoke about her daughter Maddie... and her husband Gareth... everything softened. Her voice changed. Her energy shifted.

"There was a gentleness and tenderness. A deep, deep love. That's something I'll never forget.

"Mel showed us what it means to live your values. To choose people. To show up with strength, even when it's hard. To stand for something. To never give up on yourself. And to love deeply.

"She was present. She was powerful. She was full of heart. She will be deeply loved. And profoundly missed."

Alessandra Rampolla

The sexologist who has worked alongside Mel on MAFS posted a touching tribute on Instagram, which read: "I am struggling to find the words, because none of them feel big enough for what I feel right now. My heart is shattered.

"I feel so incredibly grateful for the time we shared last week… to look you in the eyes, to hold your hand, and to say the things that truly mattered. That is a gift I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

"You were so much more than a colleague. You were a constant, a guiding force, and to me, someone I admired and learned from — like a big sister, a woman of immense heart, wisdom, and generosity.

"You welcomed me from the very beginning and made me feel at home in a space that could have felt overwhelming, always kind and generous with your light. That is who you were."

She concluded with: "You will be deeply, deeply missed… but never forgotten, Chica. Holding Gareth, Maddie, and your beautiful family forever in my heart."

Lucinda Light

Lucinda, who is arguably one of MAFS Australia's most memorable contestants, took to Instagram to write: "Beautiful @mel_schilling1 passed away peacefully today surrounded by so much love. It’s hard to put into words how sad this is.

"Sending love to her beautiful family - particularly Gareth and Maddie and all those who were close to her. RIP divine lady ~ you’ll be incredibly missed from planet earth."

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.