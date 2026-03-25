Investigators have released an update after NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three young children died in a house fire.

Pierce, 37, and her three children - sons Hudson, eight, Cayden, six, and daughter Avery, four, died when their home caught on fire on Saturday, March 21. The family’s dog also died in the fire.

In an update shared on Monday, March 23, the White Bear Lake Fire Department said the fire was not caused by arson.

However the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

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In a statement, the department said: “Our priorities are, first and foremost, being present for those directly affected by this tragedy, conducting a thorough investigation, and ensuring our first responders involved in this incident heal alongside the community.”

Kristin Krull and Jessie Pierce (Kristin Kull/Instagram)

At the time of the tragedy, Pierce’s husband, Mike Hinrichs, was out of town on business.

A local neighbor described seeing the heartbreaking incident unfold. Julie Andrus told The Minnesota Star Tribune that she was ‘sleeping’ when the fire began in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“By the time cops work us, it was like a tornado of smoke,” she said.

Pierce covered hockey and advocated for women in the sport. She also hosted a podcast, Bardown Beauties, with Kristin Krull who shared a poignant tribute on social media on Monday.

“Family isn’t always blood, but the people you choose and that couldn’t have been more true,” Krull wrote. “Jessi was like another big sister to me. She had a confidence and a way of being able to talk to anyone that I envied. She had an unmatched work ethic and a huge heart. Any time I needed help, needed to rant, or needed someone she was there without hesitation. Most importantly, she was the best mom and loved her kids and family fiercely.”

Jessi Pierce advocated for women in hockey (X.com)

She also shared a tribute on her X account as tributes poured in for Pierce and her family.

“Every Monday me and Jessi would sit down to record the Bardown Beauties Podcast. This morning my phone buzzed with a notification that the record is coming up, except today it's not,' Krull posted.

“Logging onto my computer, sitting at my desk with my microphone where we recorded was another hard thing I haven't yet done but have to continue to do.'

“I know me and so many others are feeling this, it's cruel that the world doesn't stop when terrible things happen even when we desperately beg for it to. The world keeps moving even when we feel like we can't. All we can do is continue to try to move forward the best we can.

“My heart hurts for everyone today just doing their best to make it through the day. But for as long as I can, I'll keep my Monday podcast record notifications on because it reminds me of how much special time I was able to share with Jessi weekly.”