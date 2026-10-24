Twilight fans stunned after realizing Bella's friend went on to become huge Walking Dead star

Twilight fans have made a 'crazy' revelation about Bella's friend Angela, as they're only just noticing she went onto star in the The Walking Dead.

There’s nothing quite like watching an old favorite film or TV show and suddenly realizing you recognize a familiar face from something completely different.

Angela, who was one of Bella’s classmates at Forks High School, was played by Canadian actress Christian Serratos, who later became known for her role as Rosita Espinosa in the hit zombie series.

But it's one of those moments that makes you want to go back and rewatch everything, because how did we not spot it sooner?

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While fans might remember her as the quiet, kind-hearted friend in the vampire franchise, others will recognize her as a tough survivor navigating a world overrun by the undead.

"HOW DID I NOT KNOW THIS !!!!! As much as I have watched both," one fan wrote on TikTok.

While another added: "The fact this is the same person is crazy ROSITAAAAAAA."

The star has come a long way since Twilight. (@christianserratos/Instagram)

A third said: "I never noticed an just watched them all the other day."

"I just watched last week & that's when i noticed lol I was CACKLING," another wrote.

Introduced in the fourth season, her character, Rosita, is skilled in combat and knows how to hold her own against the walkers and the dangerous people threatening her community.

As the series progresses, she becomes an increasingly important character, developing close relationships with fellow survivors while facing devastating losses along the way.

And speaking about her fierce character in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star said: "I love holding it down for the Latinas.

"It's cool because, I don't know, there's a few, but there's not many Latin women in comics and I think it's probably a bucket list thing for me [to play her]."

She joined The Walking Dead cast during its fourth season. (@christianserratos/Instagram)

Serratos, who is now a mom, noted that her daughter Wolfie grew up visiting the Walking Dead set as she was filming for the show.

"Wolfie is my best buddy," the actress said.

"She’s been on The Walking Dead set with me since she was born. We have great pictures of her sitting on top of a pile of fake dead bodies and stuff."

The 36-year-old added: "I love this show. I think it's going to go down in history as where I learned the most, kind of where I figured myself out.

"I'm just really proud that I got to be a part of it, and proud that I'm still here. I hope I get to kick it a little bit longer!"