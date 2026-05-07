Millions of people may no longer have access to HBO Max after the streaming service released an update to its app.

For those watching the likes of The White Lotus, Euphoria and the Harry Potter series via the Amazon Fire Stick, there’s a chance that you might have been suddenly locked out.

HBO Max announced on its support page that it would no longer be compatible with the Fire Stick if the device is running the Fire OS 5 system or older.

You can watch shows like Euphoria on HBO Max (HBO)

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Since Fire OS 5 was launched in 2014, an upgrade will now be necessary to keep watching your favourite shows.

The longevity of Amazon devices has been under question as Amazon made the decision not to update the Fire OS across its many devices, instead releasing new models with newer systems.

There is a simple way to check if your Fire Stick is affected, and whether you should start considering a Fire Stick upgrade from Amazon.

Head to your Fire TV’s Settings page and select My Fire TV. From there, click About and choose Fire TV.

On this page, you’ll be able to view which version of Fire OS is running on your Fire Stick and whether there is an update available, if that doesn’t work you’ll need to upgrade to a newer generation Fire Stick.

Check whether your Fire Stick needs an upgrade $49.99 Buy Now





If you watch HBO Max on your Fire Tablet that could be affected too, so it’s worth checking that too.

The full list of affected devices are:

Fire TV (2nd Generation)

Fire TV Stick (2nd Generation)

Fire TV Stick Basic Edition

Fire TV (1st Generation)

Fire TV Stick (1st Generation)

HBO Max joins Netflix and Paramount+ as streaming platforms that have all stopped working on older Fire Stick models in recent months.

This isn’t the only change announced by Amazon in recent months, as the company has been cracking down on illegal streaming.

This means that any apps that are considered to be unauthorized will be immediately blocked by the firm.

This crackdown initially began across the pond in the UK and is set to come into effect in various parts of Europe.

This update is set to stamp out any dubious Fire Sticks that have been tampered with to unlock access to channels without paying for them.



