Think 2027 may just be your year? Well, a Japanese fortune calendar has ranked how lucky you will be and it's all based on your birthday.

The calendar, which is published annually by Japanese fortune-telling website Uranai3, has ranked all 366 possible birthdays, from ones who are set for a lot of luck next year, to those who may not be so fortunate.

Known as the Edden, the calendar draws on numerology and zodiac influences to determine how lucky each date is.

It uses two fortune-telling systems; the Four Pillars of Destiny, as well as BaZi, an ancient practice started in East Asia.

Advert

The first system calculates your personal number for next year by adding the digits of 2027 to your birth month and day, before reducing it to a single number.

Each number within the calendar is based on a theme such as creativity, stability, change or personal growth, according to Time Out.

The calendar has ranked the luckiest birthdays of 2027 (Getty Stock Photo)

Meanwhile, BaZi is focused on zodiac compatibility, with the calendar looking into how the zodiac animal associated with your birth month is linked to that of 2027 zodiac sign, the Fire Goat.

These two calculations are used to determine every birthday's ranking and where they ultimately land on the Japanese fortune calendar.

The luckiest birthdays of 2027

According to the fortune calendar, November birthdays dominate the most lucky list, while December, August and September dates also feature prominently.

As per Uranai3, the 10 highest-ranked birthdays are:

13 November 22 November 3 December 16 August 25 August 6 September 14 November 23 November 4 December 15 September

The luckiest birthdays have been revealed (Getty Stock Photo)

The unluckiest birthdays of 2027

On the flip side, two of the five unluckiest 2027 birthdays are in June, according to the fortune calendar.

The top five unluckiest birthdays are:

June 16

May 17

July 4

October 12

June 5

It's important to note that you should take these predictions, as well, predictions. They really should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Uranai3 urged its readers to treat the calendar as to 'how easily you can ride the wave of the year 2027'.

Those who have ranked low should not worry about bad luck, but instead it's 'play it safe this year', according to the website.