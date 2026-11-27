The fourth film in the Focker franchise, Focker-in-Law, has landed in theaters to a sharp divide between professional critics and the people buying tickets.

According to review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the 1-hour-45-minute comedy holds a 31 percent critics' rating ahead of its weekend release, while its audience score sits at a much higher 86 percent.

For comparison, Little Fockers landed on a 10 rating.

Several outlets weren't kind.

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The Hollywood Reporter called it 'the nadir in a series', The Daily Beast went for 'lifeless' and Variety labeled it 'a pretty haggard sequel'.

On social media, some viewers have sided with the critics. An X user wrote: "Focker In Law was the worst movie I have EVER seen in a theatre."

Others called it 'trash' and said Grande was the 'only good thing' about it.

Another poster was equally blunt, tweeting: "Whoever wrote Focker-in-Law needs to hang up the jersey; that movie was abysmal."

Ariana Grande plays former FBI hostage negotiator Olivia Jones in Focker-in-Law. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

What is Focker-in-Law about?

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro reunite for the film 16 years after the last Focker movie, with Grande joining the cast as Olivia.

The story centers on the 80th birthday of patriarch Jack Byrnes (De Niro, 83), who is throwing a lavish party at his Long Island home.

His grandson Henry (Skyler Gisondo) plans to propose to Olivia, a former FBI hostage negotiator turned executive coach.

Stiller's Gaylord 'Greg' Focker, Henry's father, isn't keen. That flips the dynamic of the original, with Greg now playing the overprotective dad.

Jack, who is on a health kick, also has a ferocious German shepherd that has taken a dislike to Greg.

Metro film critic Larushka Ivan-Zadeh gave the movie three stars, calling it the strongest entry since 2000's Meet the Parents, largely thanks to Grande.

She singled out a passive-aggressive carnivore-versus-vegan cook-off between Stiller and Grande, plus a scene where Greg serenades Jack with John Legend's All of Me. A fifth film is also heavily teased at the end.

Ariana Grande is credited as Ariana Grande-Butera in Focker-in-Law; Butera is her father’s family name. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

What are people saying about Ariana Grande in Focker-in-Law

Grande's performance has drawn praise from viewers who enjoyed the film. One wrote on X wrote: "I loved Focker In Law!! Ariana was great and the movie was actually pretty funny."

Another described her performance as 'stunning', while another wrote: "I don't know what everyone expected Focker-in-Law to be, but it's exactly what it needed to be. Ariana Grande is excellent in it, I had a pretty great time."

The film arrived over the Thanksgiving weekend, where Grande has been a mainstay in recent years thanks to the release of the Wicked films.

Box office numbers are expected next week.

John Hamburg directs, having also worked on the scripts for 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers.