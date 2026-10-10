Trump is changing Biden-era airline rules that will affect stranded passengers
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Trump is changing Biden-era airline rules that will affect stranded passengers

One critic claims that because of the move, it's a 'really dark period' for passenger consumer rights

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: Travel, US News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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