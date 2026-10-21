Taylor Swift ‘justified to handle it however she needs to’, witness says after fan incident at Chiefs game
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Taylor Swift ‘justified to handle it however she needs to’, witness says after fan incident at Chiefs game

They allegedly told a woman snapping Swift 'these are not your seats'

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Featured Image Credit: Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Topics: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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