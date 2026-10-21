Taylor Swift ‘justified to handle it however she needs to’, witness says after fan incident at Chiefs game

A ‘confrontation’ between Taylor Swift’s entourage and a woman is said to have concluded with her allegedly being asked to leave the area, according to a witness.

During Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game, Swift was spotted gesturing towards a fellow-spectator from her VIP suite, in an apparent effort to stop the woman from recording her, reports Page Six.

Video footage appears to show the Grammy winner encouraging the woman to watch the game, which featured the star’s husband Travis Kelce and his team playing against the Los Angeles Chargers, instead of capturing footage of her.

One of Swift’s security team can be seen to approach the woman and speak with her, after which the woman did put away her phone.

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Ashlie Molstad, who hosts a podcast, told the Daily Mail, she and a friend were sitting close to the encounter and watched the drama unfold.





She told the publication she ‘assumed’ the woman was sitting in a nearby area, until 'all of a sudden, she was right in our space'.

“We were in the fifth seat in, so she had crossed over four people,” Molstad alleged. “Next thing I knew, she was right next to me shouting Taylor’s name.”

She said that while she did not have a direct line of sight to Swift’s suite, she was close to the woman and saw security approach her and heard them say: “These are not your seats. You need to leave.”

Molstad said the woman replied she had come from Germany which was ‘a long way’ but the security guard, ‘repeated that they weren’t her seats and that she had to go'.

According to Molstad the woman, 'held up her phone to sneak a quick picture, and he put his hand up to block the camera'.

Swift was said to have been focused on the game (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Molstad said she ‘didn’t hear Taylor say anything’ but noted in the video showing the incident: “You can see her say something like, ‘I’m watching the game.’”

The podcaster said: “The frustrating part was her assuming she had the right to rush into our row and get right in Taylor’s face, which was distracting while we were trying to watch the game.”

She described Swift as someone who ‘didn’t seem on edge and was simply ‘focused on the game'.

Molstad complimented Swift and her security on the way the incident was handled.

Of the security guard, she said: “He didn’t make a big scene.”

Most fans were able to enjoy the game without bothering Swift (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

She added: “He just put his hand up and said, ‘I don’t care. These are not your seats.'” Molstad said as a result, there 'really wasn’t a massive confrontation'.

She defended Swift by saying she is 'justified to handle it however she needs to — none of us know what that level of attention is like'.

She added: “It was distracting just sitting in that section seeing how many people were yelling, holding up signs, or stopping in aisles instead of watching the game.”

Molstad then alleged she witnessed a person 'pressed against the suite window flipping [Swift] off'.

She said she and her friend 'alerted the police officers stationed outside her suite, and they removed him'.

“What that guy didn’t realize was that the glass is blacked out with a board on the inside, so she couldn’t even see him,” Molstad said.