Donald Trump had people scratching their heads with his 'pre-Father's Day post' in which he called a 'mysterious blonde woman' his 'great daughter'.

The President, like the rest of the United States, was preparing for Father's Day on Saturday night, but left fans scratching their heads with his Truth Social post.

"Great daughter. My Honor!!! President DJT," he wrote, alongside of a picture of a blonde woman holding a telephone.

The 80-year-old is father to five children, from three marriages. These include Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, with Ivana Trump, and Tiffany Trump with Marla Maples.

Advert

He also shares youngest son Barron Trump with his now wife and First Lady, Melania Trump.

But who is his 'great daughter'?





While many suspected it was his former wife Maple, one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “It’s a picture of Margo Casimatidis in Camp David during Bill Clinton’s term. The ‘great daughter’ is her daughter @AJ_Cats_, Chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party.”

Margo is married to New York billionaire John Catsimatidis, CEO of Gristedes grocery chains and the Red Apple Group as per The New York Post. The family are also said to be famously close to the President, with their daughter, Andrea, having lead the Manhattan Republican Party for almost 10 years.

This weekend, Trump himself headed down to Camp David in Maryland.

While others agreed it was Margo in the picture, some social media users weren't so sure, with many believing it was a picture of Betty Tucker, who served as the 38th First Lady of Arkansas, and the wife of Jim Tucker.

Whoever it may be, social media users are still unsure why Trump would post a photo calling someone his 'great daughter' who very clearly isn't his daughter.

Although, some even believed the President had gotten confused, and believed one of his daughters was in the post.

UNILAD has contacted The White House for comment.

Donald Trump has five children (Julia Schmalz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)





Taking to Truth Social on the actual day of Father's Day on Sunday, the President took the time to write about how 'great' the country was doing.

"Happy Father’s Day! Our Country is doing GREAT. Record Jobs Numbers and Stock Market, BEST ECONOMY EVER!" he wrote.

"Greatest Military in the World, by far. We are WINNING on all fronts, WINNING LIKE NEVER BEFORE. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP."