Donald Trump's recent decision to post an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick has caused outrage among Christian around the world, with some even questioning if the president is the actual antichrist.

That might seem a bit over the top, but the more conspiratorial corners of the internet have pointed out that some of the imagery in the background of President Trump's blasphemous social media post was foretold in a 2200-year-old apocalyptic prophecy.

While the post was removed from Trump's Truth Social page after causing widespread among Christians of all political flavors, it left some questioning why a self-confessed man of faith would think to present himself as the Son of God.

"He's not beating the antichrist allegations," one X user pointed out after seeing the image, which Trump later claimed depicted him as a doctor. However, the damage was done with some in his base who slammed the 'idolatry, pride, and false worship', even pointing out the hidden meaning behind a shadowy figure in the background.

Advert

The president stepped over a line with his Christian base with the image, which was later deleted (Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

In the AI-made image, Trump can be seen in white robes with a red shawl, placing his hand on the head of a sick man while light emanates from his body. Surrounding him are veterans, nurses and eagles, while the Stars and Stripes flutter in the background.

Just behind this holy foreground however, juxtaposed with fighter jets flying overhead, are American monuments and some shadowy individuals hanging over Trump's head. One of these background figures is winged and has three horns.

While this might sound a bit crazy, the more apocalyptically minded out there instantly spotted it as a sign of the end times, representing a well-known but dark prophecy from the Old Testament of the Bible.

Often referred to as the Book of Daniel, this 2nd century BC prophecy details the life of Daniel and his escapades in the ancient pagan city of Babylon, where he interprets the dreams of King Nebuchadnezzar - which later form much of the prophecies foretelling the coming of Jesus and the end of days.

Hell, even the Iranian embassy in Tajikistan spotted this apocalyptic omen, sharing their own AI-animated version of the image, showing Jesus Christ descending from heaven to punch Donald Trump into a fiery pit.

The Daily Mail has pointed out that a key part of Daniel 7 is actually reflected in President Trump's blasphemous image. "I considered the horns, and behold, there came up among them another little horn… and three of the first horns were uprooted before it," the Old Testament passage reads.

Naturally, this caused many online to point out the parallels with Trump's AI creation. One said: "Three horns subdued in Revelation. That's what WW3 is about, subduing or destroying three kingdoms, it seems."

The vision contained in the Book of Daniel paints a picture of powerful empires rising and falling before this three-horned omen, before God issues his Judgment and rewards the good, but punishes the wicked.

While many online believed that Trump's reference to the antichrist was 'intentional', others argued that the image showed that Trump would 'bait' or usher in the end of times.

If Trump wanted to dispel this idea circulating among conspiracy theorists, he could have chosen better than continuing his recent spat with Pope Leo XIV, who Catholics believe speaks with God's own authority.

The president called the American-born Pontifex Maximus 'weak on crime' and claimed that he would never have been anointed the Bishop of Rome by a college of cardinals from around the world, if it wasn't for Trump.

This was because Pope Leo, a renowned biblical scholar, had responded to the death and devastation wreaked on the Middle East by the Trump administration by telling his flock: "Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!"