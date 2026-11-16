Johnny Depp reveals why he left Hollywood to live on tiny Bahamas island
Home>Celebrity

Johnny Depp reveals why he left Hollywood to live on tiny Bahamas island

The actor famously purchased his own island in the Bahamas in 2004

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Topics: Johnny Depp, Hollywood, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

You might also like

Choose your content: