Johnny Depp reveals why he left Hollywood to live on tiny Bahamas island

Johnny Depp turned to the Bahamas for a private life and he's explained why he decided to ditch Hollywood in the process.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star famously purchased his own island in the Bahamas over 20 years ago, telling Vanity Fair in 2009 that 'escapism is survival to me' after a number of testing movie roles.

The actor recently sat down with the Wall Street Journal, where he revealed his desire for privacy was the reason he decided to ditch the glitch and glamor of Hollywood for the Caribbean nation.

"Today, I live most of the time in the Bahamas. It’s where I’ve found total peace and quiet. Nobody’s pointing a camera at me or staring. I bought my 1940s wood house in 2004 and added a yurt and a painting studio. Art continues to be a sanctuary that lets me process the world around me," Depp told the WSJ.

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The actor ditched Hollywood for the Bahamas (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Ebenezer star went on to say making music is something he likes to do on the Bahamas to keep himself occupied, as he added: "I like to grab about four or five books and flop on the couch and read. Or I play guitar in my music studio."

Back in the 1980s, Depp was in band and it was his love of music and his desire to pursue a career in the field that ultimately lead to him making the move to LA.

But after meeting Nicolas Cage, everything changed.

Depp explained to the WSJ: "Soon after, I met actor Nicolas Cage at a friend’s house. Nic came to see my band several times, and we became friends.

"Six months later, he suggested I try acting. I was up for anything that would help pay the bills.”

Johnny Depp nearly pursued a career in music (Simon Ackerman/FilmMagic)

It comes after Depp opened up on the life-changing moment that 'instantly' transformed his career.

He told CBS Mornings recently that having children opened his eyes to 'exactly what everything had been for', adding: "Why am I doing these movies? I never knew the answer to those questions until that veil was lifted, and instantly I knew.

"This is why you’ve made every single move in your life. This is what it’s all about."

Depp continued: "Even if you’re not particularly, like, [a] self-obsessed person, it is the first real, selfless moment that one could have, when your child arrives, there’s nothing else in the world that exists."