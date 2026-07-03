Seth Rogan has opened up about the graphic scene in Knocked Up that prompted Anne Hathaway to quit the movie, after admitting it 'wasn't on brand' for her.

The actor and comedian discussed the moment during a recent appearance on The A24 Podcast with his The Invite co-star and director, Olivia Wilde, as they promoted their upcoming film.

But during the conversation, the pair reflected on the making of Knocked Up - the 2007 movie which follows an unlikely couple brought together after a one-night stand results in an unexpected pregnancy.

Wilde revealed that she had auditioned for the comedy but did not land a role, prompting Rogen to share the story behind Hathaway's departure - noting that the part was eventually played by Katherine Heigl.

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"It was Anne Hathaway who quit the movie," Rogen said, to which Wilde asked: "Because of the crowning right? Is that real?"

The star recently announced that she was pregnant with her third child. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

Spilling the behind-the-scenes insight, the actor explained: "Crowning is a tough one. She didn’t want the crowning of the baby to be visually representative.

"Even though it wasn’t going to be hers… It’s obviously not real.

"But she didn’t even want, she felt that it was not her brand."

He continued: "Part of me also, we had started rehearsing the movie…maybe she was just like, 'I don’t know if this is for me'. I don’t know.

"I will take what she said at face value, which was the crowning."

The 44-year-old admitted that 'she knew it was not for her' soon after the pair were briefed about the scene.

The actor opened up about filming the 2007 comedy. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

He noted: "Yeah, I mean, it could have been a hundred million things. But that was what I remember being told."

Rogen went onto give his 2007 co-star Heigl her flowers, as he added: "She knew what was right for her, yes. And then Heigl was great. Katie Heigl was great."

The conversation comes just weeks after Hathaway announced that she was pregnant with her third child with husband Adam Shulman at 43.

"Baby, I'm yours," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a heartfelt video cradling her bump.

The couple also share sons Jonathan, born 2016, and Jack, born 2019, after they tied the knot in September 2012 in California.

It's likely Hathaway will take a well-deserved break as she prepares for her third child's arrival.

The mom-of-two has recently been tied to numerous different projects including The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, The Odyssey, Verity, and The End of Oak Street.