The family of 19-year-old triplets is calling for their release after they were detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Duvan, Esteban and Thomas Norvey Manrique Velasquez were arrested during a vehicle stop on November 5 in Bessemer, Alabama, and have remained in ICE custody ever since.

The Mirella Velasquez brothers hail from Colombia, where there mother Nancy Mirella Velasquez is currently recovering from stomach cancer. Apparently her sons had been paying for her medical bills and she's now pleading for their release.

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"I cannot cope with the pain I am feeling, nor can I express the anguish I am experiencing right now for my children," Nancy told WBRC.

"It is painful that my children are in detention. They are the ones who are covering the expenses for my illness."

ICE issued a statement to the news outlet confirming the triplets' arrest. It said: "On November 5, ICE arrested Duvan Norvey Manrique Velasquez, Esteban Norvey Manrique Velasquez, and Thomas Norvey Manrique Velasquez, illegal aliens from Colombia, during a vehicle stop in Bessemer, Alabama.

"They will remain in ICE custody pending removal and will receive due process.

"In May 2023, Border Patrol arrested the illegal aliens after they illegally entered the country near Yuma, Arizona. They were later turned over to ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement) due to being juveniles."

They are currently being held at the Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center in Louisiana, PEOPLE reports.

Duvan, Esteban and Thomas Norvey Manrique Velasquez were arrested on November 5 (WBRC 6 News)

ICE's statement went on: "To be clear: a pending application or work authorization do NOT confer legal status in the United States.

"Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $3,000 and a free flight to self-deport now.

"We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the US the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."

As well as Nancy's sons, their friend, 19-year-old Michael Medina, was arrested and remains in ICE custody too.

The triplets remain in ICE custody (Getty Stock)

The Manrique Velasquez brothers' sister is fundraising for her siblings and Michael. On a GoFundMe page created on the day of their arrest, Jenny Calderon said her family is 'going through one of the most difficult times of our lives'.

"Today my life changed completely," Jenny's message began. "This morning my three triplet brothers, Duvan Manrique, Esteban Manrique and Thomas Manrique, left for work like any other day, never imagining that they would be detained by ICE agents.

"My three brothers are originally from Colombia, and Michael is from Venezuela. They are currently detained, and our family is going through one of the most difficult times of our lives."

She went on to say that she is a single mother-of-three and that her brothers were her only support.

Jenny is trying to raise $5,500 dollars to 'cover the costs of immigration lawyers, legal advice, and any other necessary expenses during this difficult process'.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has received over $3,600 in donations.