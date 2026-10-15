Kendall Jenner makes candid admission about her sexuality after addressing Cara Delevingne rumors
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Kendall Jenner makes candid admission about her sexuality after addressing Cara Delevingne rumors

Jenner said she 'wouldn’t be opposed to having some fun with a girl'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Laurent Hou / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Kendall Jenner, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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