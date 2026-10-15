Kendall Jenner makes candid admission about her sexuality after addressing Cara Delevingne rumors

Kendall Jenner is opening up about her love life in the latest episodes of The Kardashians.

Jenner, who is currently rumored to be dating Jacob Elordi, previously faced speculation surrounding her friendship with Cara Delevingne.

Many believed the pair were more than friends, and in the trailer for the eighth season, which was released last month, Jenner put a stop to these rumors once and for all.

“There’s definitely a rumor that Cara and I, like, date, which is not true,” she said.

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“By the way, I have nothing against having sex with Cara,” Kendall added. "Never say never, right?”

Now, the 30-year-old has said she 'wouldn't be opposed to having some fun with a girl.'

Kendall Jenner addressed Cara Delevingne dating rumors (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

On her relationship with Cara, Jenner said in the latest episode: “We have been friends for a long time now — going on 11 or 12 years. She brought me under her wing — in a way — and made me feel really safe and welcome in the modeling world.”

On the dating rumors, she added: “I love Cara. She’s my sister and that never happened. For the record, I think being a lesbian would be fun and amazing.”

Despite not being attracted to women, Jenner also added that she 'wouldn’t be opposed to having some fun with a girl.'

She then joked that 'being a lesbian would be fun and easier' noting that 'men suck.'

The model has not yet publicly spoken about her relationship with the Wuthering Heights, however, the pair were recently spotted together during Paris Fashion Week.

Jenner has also been linked to Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, and Ben Simmons, although she kept pretty quiet on the details surrounding those rumored relationships too.

Kendall Jenner joked 'men suck' in the latest episode of The Kardashians (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP via Getty Images)

However, there are still many episodes to go, so who knows what other admissions we'll get from Jenner and the Kardashian sisters.

The trailer has teased plenty of drama, including Khloé Kardashian sharing that she might be ready to date again after the end of her tumultuous relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Kim also teased new love, who we now is F1 star, Lewis Hamilton.

The hottest new celebrity couple hard launched their relationship in June with an adorable carousel of photos.

Ever since, they've been documenting their love story with fans. Recently, the mother of four was spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix, in which she was supporting her new beau from the sidelines.

At the event, Kardashian told reporters Hamilton was in 'great form.'

She then said she was 'very confident' about the race, as was he.

The Ferrari driver ultimately finished the race in sixth place, some 53 seconds behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who clinched his second race victory in a row.











