Kendall Jenner speaks out following Kylie's controversial Victoria's Secret runway debut

Kendall Jenner has spoken out about her sister Kylie's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after people tried to drag her into controversy around the big fashion moment.

On Sunday (October 18), Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut in Los Angeles, California, wearing none other than the Fantasy Bra.

Made of 18-carat gold and 4,410 diamonds and costing a mere $50 million, the bra remains one of the standout moments of the show, with it considered an honor to be chosen to wear it.

She was cheered on by her mom Kris Jenner, 70, and her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, 30.

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Alas, the 29-year-old's big moment caused a bit of controversy, with some arguing Victoria's Secret should have chosen a model to wear the bra instead of a reality TV star.

One Instagrammer said: "I like Kylie, she’s cool and all, but let’s be real… she doesn’t deserve the iconic bra. Victoria’s Secret could’ve given it to one of the OG supermodels who actually helped build the brand’s legacy."

Kylie Jenner in the $50 million bra (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

And some social media users went even further too, deciding to compare Kylie with sister Kendall Jenner, a model, who has previously walked in Victoria's Secret shows.

One X user said: "Kylie was always jealous of Kendall’s modeling career. Kylie’s cosplaying as a VS model when Kendall at least earned her place through merit. Kylie bought this experience which is so embarrassing."

Can we ever just be happy for a woman and celebrate their achievements? Apparently not.

However, quickly shooting down any social media users stirring the pot, Kendall Jenner took to her sister's Instagram post sharing a clip from her Victoria's Secret moment to show her support.

Kylie took to the runway at Victoria's Secret 2026 show (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Kendall's support of 'gorgeous' sister Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret show moment

Kylie took to her Instagram on Monday (October 19) to share a clip of her walking the iconic runway, in the iconic Fantasy Bra, alongside a sheer skirt and big angel wings.

Kylie can be seen beaming as she struts down the walkway, waving to the audience and blowing a kiss.

The caption reads: "Pinch me @victoriasecret"

And Kendall wrote below: "A gorgeous woman."

Kendall Jenner at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

Nothing to see but supportive sisters here, everyone.

Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman said Kylie was chosen to wear the bra because she 'has a massive following and massive cultural impact'.

It follows fans noticing Kendall didn't make an appearance in the show this year, speculation appearing on a Kardashian Reddit thread that the sisters were feuding.

However, Kendall was missing from the show.

The sisters have now both walked in the iconic show (Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty ImagesValerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

Why Kendall Jenner was missing from the 2026 Victoria's Secret show

Kendall first walked the VS runway in 2015 and last appeared in the event back in 2018.

While she's not directly spoken out about why she didn't run in this year's show, her Instagram has been crammed full of promoting other events she's attended, so perhaps she simply didn't have the time.

Kendall took to her Instagram to promote an event for her tequila brand, 818, taking place in Atlanta on Saturday, sharing photographs of herself to her story.

She also attended the 2026 Academy Museum Gala.

Get off your keyboards and back to your day jobs then, eh, speculators?