How much it really costs to rent out movie theater as Kylie Jenner gets called out for recent vlog

Kylie Jenner has sparked a bit of a debate online after a recent vlog revealed she rents out entire movie theaters just to watch a film with her friends.

The 29-year-old explained to her followers that every time she goes to watch a movie in Los Angeles she believes it's necessary to do so due to her intense level of fame.

"I'm going to the movies, we're seeing Verity we rented out a theater," she said.

Advert

In the vlog Kylie then showcases the candy the staff left with her alongside six large buckets of popcorn, and what looks like bottled water in what looks like a large champagne cooler.

Anyway, after the video was uploaded to X critics flooded the comments to call out the beauty mogul for her extravagant viewing parties.

"I wouldn't even recognize her.. Btw just get a bigger home theater if you are that wealthy," one user commented.

While another viewer offered her a much simpler solution to avoid the crowds: "Girl, go on a less busy day, wear a hat, glasses and get your security to come dressed casually. You will blend in. SMH."

A third added: "She doesn’t have a unique look. Movie theaters are dark. Also it’s LA, where residents are used to seeing famous people and are more chill."

While someone else typed: "Kylie I promise you we won’t care if you walked into the movie," someone else agreed.

Meanwhile, others questioned why she even needs to visit a public cinema in the first place with Forbes valuing her net-worth at £670 million - as of March last year.

"Doesn't she have a theatre in her big ass house ??" one fan asked.

Despite the backlash over her wealth, renting an entire auditorium is actually surprisingly affordable.

According to AMC's website, renting out a theater can cost as little as $99 for older titles, while new releases typically range from $149 to $349 for an entire auditorium hosting up to 20 guests.

With Kylie Jenner dating Timothée Chalamet I imagine she'll be renting out a lot of theaters (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

When split between a group of ten friends, the private booking is often cheaper than everyone buying their own individual ticket in Los Angeles.

The reason theater chains offer these private screenings at such low prices comes down to simple economics

Close to nine in ten movie theater seats in America go unsold across all showtimes, and on a typical weekday afternoon, they usually run around a quarter full.

The digital projector is already running, the staff is already on shift, and the air conditioning is already on... so, playing a movie to an empty room costs the theater almost exactly the same as playing it to a full house.

Securing a guaranteed $349 for a room that might have only held a dozen strangers is profitable, but the real money comes when these private buyout groups inevitably hit the concession stand together.

So, while people may disagree with Kylie for hiring out an entire theater just to watch Verity, there isn't anything wrong with it and everyday people do it all the time!