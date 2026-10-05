How much it really costs to rent out movie theater as Kylie Jenner gets called out for recent vlog
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How much it really costs to rent out movie theater as Kylie Jenner gets called out for recent vlog

The beauty mogul has caused a stir online after telling fans that she had hired out a movie theater just to watch 'Verity' with her friends

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: @‌kyliejenner/Instagram

Topics: Kylie Jenner, Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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