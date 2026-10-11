Kim Kardashian jokes with presenter after an awkward viral encounter at Monaco Grand Prix sparked backlash

Kim Kardashian joked with Martin Brundle after she snubbed the Formula 1 presenter at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year.

The reality TV star was approached by the broadcaster during his famed grid walk at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (October 11), with Kim in town to support her partner, Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

As the SKIMS founder stood in the garage ahead of the race, Brundle approached her and asked: "Hello, Kim. How are you?"

The pair both laughed, before Kim joked: "Did I not know the rules? Did we get off on the wrong foot?"

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"No, it’s absolutely fine," Brundle then replied.

He continued: "It's great to have you here, Kim, at this grand prix. What are your thoughts on the exciting world of Formula 1?"

"I think it’s amazing, and fun, and wild, and something I’ve never seen before," Kim then replied. "It’s amazing."

The pair are all pally now (Sky Sports F1)

Brundle then decided to bring up the reason why Kim was at the sporting event as he spoke about 'her man Lewis' being in 'great form.'

"He is [in great form]," she answered. "I’m just praying for the best tonight."

The F1 host then asked Kim if Hamilton was confident for the race, to which Kim replied: "Yes, very confident. And so am I. Just got to pray for the best."

The Ferrari driver ultimately finished the race in sixth place, some 53 seconds behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who clinched his second race victory in a row.

It comes after Kim faced some backlash back in June after appearing to snub Brundle at the Monaco Grand Prix.

"Kim, Martin Brundle, Sky F1, how are you today?" the presenter asked Kim at the time, only to be met with a completely blank stare.

Kim gave Brundle a small wave, before the Sky pundit added: "Normally people have a quick chat with us."

It was an awkward snub back in June (Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Alongside her sister Khloe, Kim was then ushered away as Brundle accepted defeat in getting the chance to speak with the Kardashians.

"Kim and Khloe [her sister] aren't talking today," he added. "Allegedly, they might do later."

Safe to say Brundle and Kim are pals now, with one person penning on X: "You guys can’t even complain she was so respectful.”

While a second added: "We have no idea what Martin was expecting when he approached her but after she essentially 'apologises' immediately for last time, they were then able to have a genuine conversation this time.”



