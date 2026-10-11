Kim Kardashian jokes with presenter after an awkward viral encounter at Monaco Grand Prix sparked backlash
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Kim Kardashian jokes with presenter after an awkward viral encounter at Monaco Grand Prix sparked backlash

The Skims founder has returned to the F1 paddock to support partner Lewis Hamilton

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Topics: Kim Kardashian, Sport

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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