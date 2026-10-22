Lil Jon shares heartbreaking final conversation he had with son Nathan before his death aged 27
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Lil Jon shares heartbreaking final conversation he had with son Nathan before his death aged 27

Lil Jon recalled telling Nathan, "I care about you. I want you to get better," during their final phone conversation.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pencils Of Promise

Topics: Mental Health, Music, Books

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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