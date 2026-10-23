Natalie Nunn takes North West's bold Halloween outfit jab further with new hilarious move
Home>Celebrity

Natalie Nunn takes North West's bold Halloween outfit jab further with new hilarious move

The 41-year-old 'Baddies' star took to social media to dress up as 13-year-old North West but fans think she may have gone too far

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: TikTok/@northwest

Topics: Halloween, TikTok

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

X

@JMYjourno

Choose your content: