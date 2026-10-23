Natalie Nunn takes North West's bold Halloween outfit jab further with new hilarious move

North West has sparked a feud on social media after deciding to brutally troll Natalie Nunn for Halloween.

The 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently posted a TikTok dressed as the Baddies reality TV star, completing her edgy look with an exaggerated prosthetic version of the Nunn's chin.

If that wasn't enough, she also shared a post comparing her outfit with Nunn herself so that her followers could see the inspiration behind her costume.

Nunn originally appeared to embrace it, taking to Instagram to post: "I GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now! SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH !!"

Advert

But she's clearly been stewing on it - which to be fair, I don't blame her as it's pretty wild from North to roast a celebrity she's never met - as Nunn decided to dress up as her.

Taking to TikTok yesterday (October 22), the 41-year-old donned blue hair and put it in two pigtails as she replicated North's style - who is more than three times her junior!

She didn't stop there as she mimicked the teen's mannerisms which caught the internet off guard.

Natalie Nunn dressed up as North West in response to the 13-year-old's own Halloween outfit (TikTok/@missnatalienunn)

Taking to X, one user posted: "She was too quiet i knew she was up to something."

"The knees touching she’s sick," another user added.

Nunn's response to a 13-year-old is pretty brutal as she appeared to mock the way in which North walks which left fans divided.

"She's going against a CHILD," another follower pointed out.

While someone else referenced North's iconic grandma Kris Jenner: "Mama Kris gon hit you with a cease & desist."

"Literally cause north is only 13 ntm on her," one fan added.

However, not everyone was shocked by Nunn's response, as one user flagged that North actually took aim at the reality star first.

"I mean she didn't do it by herself and nobody intervened and told her not to mock other people. No remorse for that brat," they said.

North West pictured alongside stepmom Bianca Censori and dad Kanye West, earlier this month (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Complex)

While the debate over whether she should have hit back at a teenager raged on in the comments, there were dozens of people taken aback by how much Nunn and North actually looked alike.

"Why is no one talking about how much they actually look like eachother," one person penned.

A second said: "Why they kinda look alike or am I tripping?"

It isn't the first time Nunn's appearance has been dissed, as Nicki Minaj previously referencing her while featuring on Lil Uzi Vert's track 'Endless Fashion'.

She rapped: "Ayo, even if my name was Natalie, none of these b****es still couldn't chin-check me."

In response, Nunn took to Instagram Live excited that she was mentioned in a song with Minaj in it... even if it was to throw shade at her.

"Shout-out to Nicki for the shout-out. I already told y'all this chin was, like, literally international," she said.

"This chin has been making noise for years, and I love it here. And I hope if Nicki does a music video that I could be in it."