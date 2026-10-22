Natalie Nunn responds to North West's bold Halloween outfit of her and subtle costume jab
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Natalie Nunn responds to North West's bold Halloween outfit of her and subtle costume jab

Natalie Nunn said North West deserved a Baddie chain after seeing her Halloween transformation.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: tiktok/@northwest
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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