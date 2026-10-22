Natalie Nunn responds to North West's bold Halloween outfit of her and subtle costume jab

Natalie Nunn has responded after North West recreated her look for Halloween, complete with an exaggerated version of the reality star’s distinctive chin.

The 13-year-old shared a series of TikTok posts on Wednesday, October 21, showing off her transformation into the Baddies star, whose recognizable appearance has become a talking point online.

Nunn appeared to embrace the tribute, taking to Instagram to share her reaction and suggest that North deserved a signature accessory associated with her fanbase.

She wrote: "I GOTTA GET @northwest her baddie chain now! SHE GETS A BADDIE CHAIN HAPPY HALLOWEEN MONTH !!"

How did North West recreate Natalie Nunn for Halloween?

North unveiled the costume across several TikTok posts, with the look featuring an exaggerated chin inspired by Nunn's appearance.

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The teenager also shared a post comparing her Halloween transformation with the reality star herself, giving followers a direct look at the inspiration behind the costume.

Nunn is known for her appearances on the reality series Baddies, and her distinctive chin has previously attracted attention in popular culture, including a reference in a Nicki Minaj lyric.

Minaj raps: 'Even if my name was Natalie Nunn you [expletive] still couldn't chin check me' on her song Endless Fashion.

North's Halloween transformation was one of several costume-related moments involving the Kardashian-West family this week.

Her mom, Kim Kardashian, had already turned herself into a version of her daughter just one day before North revealed the Nunn-inspired look.

What was Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume in 2026?

Kim Kardashian is well known for her elaborate, highly publicised Halloween costumes, spanning pop culture icons, historical figures, and fictional characters.

She has established herself as a Halloween icon, consistently dominating pop culture conversations with her elaborate transformations.

Over the years, her most viral looks have ranged from pitch-perfect homages to music legends like Cher, Madonna, and Selena Quintanilla, to striking fictional characters like Salma Hayek's snake-wielding Santánico Pandemonium from From Dusk Till Dawn.

In 2017, Kim attended the Casamigos Halloween party wearing a custom-made, two-piece golden bejeweled outfit. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

She shared her latest transformation on Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, dressing up as North, her eldest child she had with rapper Kanye West.

The SKIMS co-founder recreated her daughter's look with a long teal wig, goth-inspired makeup, false eyelashes and decorative gems placed along her cheekbones to imitate North's dermal piercings.

She completed the outfit with a black-and-white striped shirt layered beneath a skull-and-crossbones graphic T-shirt, chunky chains, spiked cuffs and jeweled nails. Kardashian also copied North's recognizable pose of holding one hand over her mouth.

The mother-daughter costume switch-up provided an extra Halloween moment for the family, with North subsequently choosing to pay tribute to Nunn in her own series of videos.

Nunn's response suggests she appreciated the teenager's effort, with her offer of a Baddie chain adding a personal touch to the exchange.

North, who shares her parents' interest in fashion and music, has previously used social media to showcase a range of creative looks.