Sebastian Stan explains why he doesn't regret turning down iconic Vampire Diaries role
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Sebastian Stan explains why he doesn't regret turning down iconic Vampire Diaries role

Sebastian Stan says he had been offered Paul Wesley‘s of Stefan Salvatore

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for FLC)

Topics: Sebastian Stan, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Entertainment, Film and TV, Podcast

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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