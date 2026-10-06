Sebastian Stan explains why he doesn't regret turning down iconic Vampire Diaries role

Despite the huge success that followed The Vampire Diaries, Sebastian Stan says he's okay with his decision to turn down a major part in the series.

The Vampire Diaries began in 2009 and went on to run for a whopping eight seasons. The main cast consisted of Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, and Steven R. McQueen – who recently made his first public appearance in years.

Ultimately they became household names as a result of starring in the popular The CW series, and it turns out that Sebastian Stan was once given the chance to cash in on the success...

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan recalled of his early career: "I had just come off Kings and, I think, I felt really burnt out from like that not working out."

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Sebastian Stan says he was almost cast in The Vampire Diaries (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

'I feel grateful in a way'

Since it didn't work out, he was reluctant to take on The Vampire Diaries role he'd been offered as he feared that the was 'going to sign up again for something that probably is not going to get to the second season'.

It turns out that it was the role of Stefan Salvatore that he'd been offered, which Paul Wesley ended up getting.

"I didn’t do it. And then the show went on to be super super successful," Stan went on.

As to why he's pleased (in hindsight) that he didn't land a role on The Vampire Diaries, he said it's because he doesn't think he was ready at that time of his life 'for that kind of exposure'.

"I feel grateful in a way, because I don’t know if I was really ready for that kind of exposure when I was younger, to be honest," Stan shared, adding: "My focus was all over the place."

The Marvel star further mused: "Maybe that’s just cause it worked out the way it did and this is like my story, but I almost feel like I’m definitely in a place right now where I wouldn’t change anything."

One of his best known roles is as Bucky Barnes in the MCU (Marvel Studios)

'Timing is everything'

Two years after The Vampire Diaries premiered and Stan made his debut as Bucky Barns in the hugely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He's since starred in six feature films in the MCU.

He further noted to Happy Sad Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz that 'timing is everything'.

"I'm very lucky," Stan, who recently welcomed his first child with his Peaky Blinders star girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, said.

"I can’t look back and go, 'Oh, what if?' That’s why timing is such a big thing. It really happens in certain ways when I think you’re ready. And I think I was a late bloomer in a lot of ways."