Carrie star Summer H. Howell explains why she didn't watch the original film before taking on iconic role
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Carrie star Summer H. Howell explains why she didn't watch the original film before taking on iconic role

The 22-year-old star of Prime Video's Carrie series avoided watching the cult classic movie for one crucial reason

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Topics: Film and TV, Amazon Prime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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