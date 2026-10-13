Carrie star Summer H. Howell explains why she didn't watch the original film before taking on iconic role

Stepping into the blood-soaked shoes of one of horror fiction’s most famous characters carries immense pressure, but the star of Prime Video's new Carrie series decided that ignorance was her greatest weapon.

Summer H. Howell, who portrays the titular telekinetic teenager Carrie White in the upcoming television miniseries, has revealed that she made a deliberate choice neither to read Stephen King’s original 1974 novel nor to watch any of the famous feature film adaptations that preceded her casting.

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 22-year-old actress explained that her decision stemmed from a desire to avoid copying what came before, opting instead to rely entirely on raw instinct.

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"I like to do things my own way usually in life," Howell explained when asked why she steered clear of the source material and past cinematic versions, including Brian De Palma's acclaimed 1976 classic starring Sissy Spacek.

Howell made a conscious decision not to watch the original 1976 film featuring Sissy Spacek( Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (Amazon MGM Studios).

Knowing how fiercely competitive the casting process would be for such a high-profile horror property, Howell felt that turning a blind eye to past interpretations was the only genuine way to bring a distinct energy into the audition room.

"I thought that was a way I could do that by just, you know, trusting my gut, doing what was on the page and, you know, bringing my own to it," she added.

Her unconventional strategy undeniably paid dividends. Howell reportedly beat out competition from more than 1,400 other actresses who auditioned to lead the production, which is being spearheaded by celebrated horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan.

Flanagan, known for acclaimed horror projects such as The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, serves as creator, writer, and executive producer across the eight-episode miniseries.

The project marks the first-ever television series adaptation of King's iconic story. Alongside Howell in the central role, the cast features Samantha Sloyan, Siena Agudong, Matthew Lillard, Alison Thornton, and Joel Oulette in supporting parts.

According to the official synopsis, the reimagined story follows Carrie White after the sudden, untimely passing of her father thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of a public high school following years sheltered by her fiercely protective mother, Margaret.

The plot will see Carrie navigating a viral bullying scandal, the relentless cruelty of the modern social-media era, and the terrifying awakening of her latent telekinetic abilities.