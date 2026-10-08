Stephen King's famous novel was almost never published until his wife saved it
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Stephen King's famous novel was almost never published until his wife saved it

Carrie was rejected by publishers 30 times, before the paperback rights were sold for $400,000

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Stephen King, Books, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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