The curtain has officially been raised on the most exclusive celebrity event of the year, with details emerging of the lavish, incredibly expensive gift boxes presented to guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner.

The ultra-private dinner took place on Thursday night at the Infosys Theater inside Madison Square Garden, welcoming an intimate group of roughly 100 close family members, childhood friends, and immediate inner-circle celebrities.

While attendees were subjected to strict security sweeps and a mandatory no-phone policy to protect the venue's total privacy, details have officially slipped out regarding the breathtaking parting gifts waiting at their tables.

According to retail logs and production insiders, the newly minted "Swift-Kelce" bridal team spared absolutely no expense for their inner circle, presenting each guest with a custom-designed, premium keepsake box to commemorate the occasion.

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Travis and Taylor were keen to make sure none of their guests left the rehearsal dinner empty handed (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Inside the coveted VIP Boxes

Photos from the rehearsal dinner showed attendees leaving the venue while clutching black velvet boxes with an etching of two Ts and a heart.

Yet while fans could only dream of speculating about what may lay inside, Page Six reported that each of the parcels carried one diamond-adorned champagne flute, citing a source.

They also went on to describe how the boxes featured a piece of frayed fabric on top that bore an image resembling a garden where Swift and Kelce took their engagement photos, and which kept the running ‘garden’ theme alive.

Setting the Stage for the Marathon Main Event

Last night’s extravagant rehearsal dinner officially kicks off a massive, highly coordinated 10-hour wedding marathon scheduled to take over the arena floor on Friday afternoon.

With street closures locked in tightly around Midtown Manhattan and an A-list guest list climbing toward 2,000 people, the arena has been completely transformed into an impenetrable fortress against paparazzi lenses and drone cameras.

As guests process through intense checkpoint security and settle into their luxury accommodations following Thursday's high-end send-off, the stage is completely set for the historic "I Dos."

While the main ceremony remains under total lock and key, the sheer opulence of the rehearsal dinner gifts has made one thing abundantly clear: this weekend is officially setting a completely new standard for Hollywood royalty.

The smitten couple are slated to say 'I do' later today (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

What's on the menu at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

According to Page Six, a whole load of food and ingredients were spotted being delivered to Madison Square Garden ahead of the couple’s big day, giving fans an insight into what guests might be chowing down on.

It seems that attendees are in for some fine dining as boxes containing lobster meat were seen being transported into the venue.

Swift and Kelce also appear to be big fans of chicken, with several variations of the meat - including breasts, legs, boneless and blackened - reportedly labeled on the boxes that were delivered.

Packages of French fries and thick-cut onion rings were also seen, as well as fresh produce such as red and orange peppers and romaine lettuce, along with eggs, whole milk and heavy whipping cream.

A Krispy Kreme van also reportedly pulled up to MSG, though it’s unclear whether wedding guests are being treated to an Original Glazed Dozen, as there is a donut store located nearby.

A source claiming to have ‘direct knowledge’ told TMZ that Swift ‘personally curated food stations’ for her nuptials, reportedly featuring ‘specialty bites’ from a number of her ‘go-to spots’.